Jessie Marie Burnett Johnson, 98, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Alpine Cemetery in Monroe. Celebration of life will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Sweet Home Evangelical Church. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

