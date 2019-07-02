William Lee Baxter Sr. died June 29, 2019, in Albany. There will be a viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. A celebration of life will also be held at Huston-Jost Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m.

