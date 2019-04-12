Leila “Nadine” Barker, 82, of Sweet Home, died April 10, 2019. Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Gilliland Cemetery. Reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Chapel Youth Center, 42250 Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home.

