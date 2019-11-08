Sally Formiller died September 25, 2019. We will be having a celebration of life gathering for Sally on Sunday, November 17, starting at 1 p.m. at the Walnut Barn, 4905 NW Walnut Blvd, Corvallis. Join us for refreshments and sharing memories of her life. At 3:00 p.m., we will then move to Highland Bowl, 2123 NW 9th Street, Corvallis to enjoy one of Sally’s favorite activities and share time with family and friends. www.demossdurdan.com.

