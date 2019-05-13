Donna Kay McKendree, 67, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Viewing will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Harvest Christian Center in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
