Mary Josephine “Jo” Fitzgibbon Junghans, gracefully departed with loving care on July 14, 2019. On Saturday November 9, 2019, please join us for the 4:30 p.m. Rosary, the 5 p.m. Mass, and/or the 6:30 p.m. celebration of life in the upper social hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

