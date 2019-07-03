Rogene Annette Stock, 72, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at New Life in Christ Fellowship - formerly Sweet Home Mennonite Church. Final burial will be Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Tags

Load comments