Andy (Neal Andre) Wyatt, of Lebanon, died March 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Cannon Beach Community Church in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Cremains will be interred at 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the family's section of Fir Crest Cemetery outside Monmouth, immediately followed by the family's 105th Memorial Day picnic at Sarah Helmick State Park, also near Monmouth. Friends and family are welcome at either or both events. Contact Andymemorial@wycoeast.com or text 503-871-3330 for more information.
