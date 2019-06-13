Oma J. Christensen, 90, died on Wednesday, June 12, in Lebanon. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St. Lebanon. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 37295 Cemetery Rd. Lebanon.

