James Roy Seiber, 80, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at New Life in Christ Fellowship formerly Sweet Home Mennonite Church. Luncheon will follow the service. A private inurnment will be at a later date. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

