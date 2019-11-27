June Rutquist Weiss, 89, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Albany.  Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 29th at the Church of the Good Samaritan in Simpson Hall, Corvallis.  Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com 

Tags

Load comments