Ann Megowan, 1959-2019. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Bright colors and Hawaiian shirts vigorously encouraged. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

