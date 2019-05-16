Ronald Gene Clifton, 84, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Viewing will be 10:00 am Friday May 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Final burial with military honors will follow at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Tags

Load comments