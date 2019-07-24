March 18, 1937 — July 17, 2019
Sandra Ardell Daugherty (Bryan) passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 82.
Born in Big Timber, Montana on March 18, 1937 to Lonnie and Mary Bryan, she was one of seven brothers and sisters.
Sandy had two children, Tammy and Brian.
She is preceded in death by her daughter and survived by her husband, Lyle; sisters, Kay, Sherrill, and Veda; son, Brian; grandchildren, Tesa and Cam; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Emma; and her beloved dog, Jazzy.
She married Lyle on December 24, 1963 in Great Falls, Montana, then moved to Illinois and later settled in Philomath in 1970. Sandy loved making Philomath her home. She worked at Wilson Motors for more than 30 years.
She loved spending time in her yard, garden and shop, watching the butterflies and hummingbirds, visiting with friends and family, spoiling her grandchildren, and cooking.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. this Thursday, July 25 at McHenry Funeral Home. A casual reception will be held at 5 p.m. that day at 1518 Pioneer St., Philomath to celebrate her life.
