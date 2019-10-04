March 4, 1938 — September 25, 2019
Sally Formiller, a beautiful wife, loving mother, proud Nana, good friend, and thoughtful person, passed away September 25, 2019. Sally Formiller went into the arms of the Lord at the home she loved and cared for.
Sally was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 4, 1938.
Sally met Jerry, whom she married on January 6, 1968. Sally and Jerry had two children together, Paul and Andrew. The beginning of their life together as a family was in Chicago and then Streamwood, Illinois.
In 1980, following a vacation that left quite an impression, Sally and Jerry moved their family to the beautiful state of Oregon. Jerry came ahead of the family and picked out the house that would be their forever home. Sally and the boys followed a few months later. Sally loaded up the two kids and a bird and a bunch of family belongings into her brown Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for a cross country trip. Sally was a stay-at-home mom to her boys and loved being active in their Boy Scout adventures and would regularly go camping and canoeing with them. She was an active member of her church and spent a lot of her time volunteering there. If something needed to be done, you could count on Sally to be there.
Sally was so thoughtful and dedicated that even with only snail mail and long distance phone calls, she successfully maintained a long distance friendship for almost 50 years. The day after she died, we found a letter from her friend from Chicago in the mailbox. Her friend, Sue had a dog she loved that was chilly in the Midwest winters. Sally knitted a neck warmer so her friend’s dog wouldn’t be so cold. This is just one small example of the loving things Sally did for others.
Sally was creative and fun. She used to flood her backyard in Illinois with the hose and make herself a skating rink in the winter. She had many stories of adventures in the Windy City with her friends as a young lady. Sally was always trying new things and was always busy with different activities. She loved making crafts, knitting and baking treats during the holidays. She liked to swim, ice skate and she enjoyed bowling league nights with her friends at Highland Bowl.
In retirement, Sally and Jerry played a lot of golf together. Their home course was Marysville in Corvallis. Sally was a self-taught golfer and was truly dedicated to being her best at the game. She played many rounds of golf with all her lady golfing friends at Golf City, Marysville, courses across the state and in Hawaii.
Paul and Andrew both married and had their own children. Sally became Nana to Molly, Eric and Luke. They loved her very much and miss their Nana. All three grandkids liked visiting at Nana’s house and always got a kick about her stories from her days in Chicago.
Sally is survived by her husband, Jerry Formiller; her sons, Paul and Andrew Formiller, their wives, Celia and Ali and by her grandchildren, Molly, Eric and Luke.
There will be a day to celebrate her life in October. The day will be announced soon to family and friends. Sally is deeply missed by her family/friends and all who loved her.
Stories and memories about Sally can be left online https://www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries/.
