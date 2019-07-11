December 6, 1929 — July 7, 2019
Sadie was born in Corvallis to Anna Morse and Clarence January. Sadie was the youngest of five children.
Sadie graduated from Corvallis High School in 1947. She then attended Oregon State University where she took secretarial classes leading to a 60 plus year career in business in Corvallis.
Sadie and Gene were high school sweethearts and married on September 18, 1949. Married for over 70 years, they purchased property north of Corvallis where they lived and raised their four children.
Sadie acquired considerable insurance industry experience working for Cecil Barker Insurance Agency then, at age 54, she opened her own agency “The Insurance Park.” Sadie’s reputation was as a bright, hard-working, organized woman leading to the establishment of her own company.
During these many years, Sadie also committed significant personal time to diverse community activities. Sadie served as president of the Altrusa Club and, following her diagnosis of macular degeneration, helped the Corvallis Senior Center begin a program for the visually impaired.
Sadie loved to plan and travel internationally. Sadie and Gene visited many foreign countries, they truly “Saw the World.” After 60 plus years, Sadie and Gene sold their Lewisburg home in 2016 and moved to Brookdale Senior Residence in Albany.
Sadie was struck unexpectedly by a stroke and died peacefully.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, M. Eugene Newton; and her four children, Katherine, Barbara, Ronald and Deborah; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Sadie Newton at 1:30 p.m. on July 21 at Brookdale Senior Living Center on Grand Prairie Avenue in Albany.
In lieu of flowers or gifts the family asks that friends and loved ones make donations to the OHSU Casey Eye Clinic.
