January 2, 1933 — July 24, 2019
Ruth L. Post, age 86, of Philomath passed away at Willamette Springs Memory Care on July 24, 2019.
Ruth was born in Mt. Hood, Oregon on January 2, 1933 to Charles & Leah Shaw. She was a 1951 graduate of Corvallis High School.
Ruth married Calvin “Bud” Post in 1953 in Corvallis. Together they made their home in Philomath, where they raised three children.
Her career as a Seed Analysist for Oregon State University’s Seed Laboratory spanned nearly 35 years, with her final years heading the laboratory as Supervisor. Ruth loved to spend time with family—being a Mother and Grandmother was her greatest joy in life. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time at the Oregon Coast, and bird watching. Ruth was a member of Westwood Community Church for many years.
Besides being survived by her husband of 65 years, she is survived by sons, David Post (Pattie) of Millersburg, Don Post (April) of Salem; and daughter, Gail Mayer (Bill) of Philomath; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jeannette Zigler; and her brother, Edwin Shaw.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at College United Methodist Church located at 1123 Main St, Philomath. Private family interment will follow on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Falls City, Oregon.
Donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or Serenity Hospice. Donations may be sent to McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th St, Corvallis 97330.
