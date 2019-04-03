April 16, 1943 — March 31, 2019
After a long battle with Parkinson’s, Roy died at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on March 31, 2019.
He was born April 16, 1943, in Astoria, OR, to Albert W. and Edna A. (Grove) Sundberg.
Roy was married to Janet (Rosencrans) for 52 years and was a CPA for almost 50 years.
Roy is survived by his wife, Janet, son, Brent (Lebanon), son, Kevin and wife, Viseh (Lake Oswego), and son, Garth and wife, Jennifer and granddaughters, Valerie and Vivian (Portland).
Roy enjoyed building the family home, his farm, and family.
There will be no funeral service, per his request.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.