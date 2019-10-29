June 28, 1922 — October 25, 2019
Roy Marvin Wiberg, 97, of Lebanon, died, Friday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Roy was born June 28, 1922 in Albany, the son of John and Chairry (Smith) Wiberg. He later moved to Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School.
Roy then entered the Army and served during World War II, where he was a tank driver and stationed in North Africa and Italy. Roy received a Purple Heart during his service and returned to Lebanon following his discharge.
Roy married Annabelle Berger on April 9, 1948 in Albany. They settled in Lebanon and had resided here since that time. Annabelle preceded him in death on January 31, 2009.
Roy had worked as a truck driver for 32 years at Silverwheel Freight Line in Albany until his retirement.
Roy enjoyed metal detecting, taking walks, playing cards, animals, reading, watching western movies, the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Diana Steyaert, Donna DeWitt and Nancy Wiberg; brother, John Wiberg, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Karrie Spier, Jody Rhoades, Marion Dorman, Phillip Steyaert, Peter Steyaert, Ron Mauldin, Christina Peacock; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
