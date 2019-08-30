January 23, 1931 — July 24, 2019
Rosina Imogene Gotchall, 88, of Corvallis died July 24, 2019 following a battle with ovarian cancer.
Imogene was born January 23, 1931 in Amarillo, Texas to John Chester and Emma Walters Hooker. Imogene’s parents worked side-by-side, striving to make ends meet during the Great Depression. Itinerant farmers, they moved along the edge of the Dust Bowl in Texas and New Mexico, surviving through faith, tenacity and love.
In 1938, Imogene’s family moved from New Mexico to Junction City. Honored as her class salutatorian, she graduated from Junction City High School in 1949. A first-generation college student, Imogene received a scholarship to attend Oregon State College (OSU) and the University of Oregon Medical School (OHSU), graduating with Honors from the School of Nursing in 1954. She went on to serve as a nurse in delivery and operating rooms for more than 39 years in Albany, Corvallis and Eugene.
Retiring in 1993, Imogene volunteered at Tax Aid and Habitat for Humanity. She also provided child-care for her friends and family. Imogene enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, recycling, caring for her dog and loving, most of all, her faith, family and friends. She is remembered for her sweet generosity, cheerful goodwill, grit and quiet determination.
Imogene is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Helms; children, Ruth Palmer, Mark and John Gotchall; grandchildren, James Palmer, Megan, Shane, Cody and James Gotchall; and great-grandchildren, Brayden and Gauge Gotchall.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her beloved Suburban Christian Church.
Condolences may be left at www.demossdurdan.com.
Memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, Lumina Hospice or a favorite charity.
