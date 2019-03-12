June 23, 1927 — March 7, 2019
Rose was born on June 23, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. She attended St Thomas School in Detroit, where she received her first communion.
She met her husband, Harry while he was serving in the Navy near Detroit. She enjoyed telling the story about how they met at a baseball game in the park.
After Harry was discharged from the Navy, they moved to his hometown of Great Falls, Montana. They were married in January of 1946 at Holy Family Church. They were married for 53 years. Harry passed away in 1999.
Rose and Harry had six children, Carol, Dan, Rosanne, Tina, Vic, and Rod. While the children were growing, Rose stayed busy working as a CNA. She also volunteered as a Brownie leader. She enjoyed selling Studio Girl Cosmetics. She was such as good salesperson that she became district manager.
She enjoyed participating in the Camera Club and the Mineral Club in Great Falls. She would often accompany the family on rock hunting trips. She enjoyed acting. Harry and Rose participated in acting in plays with a local acting group in Great Falls.
Rose was an artist. She took art classes at the college of Great Falls. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to draw and paint. She entered several of her paintings for display in juried art shows.
Rose enjoyed travelling with Harry. When he was transferred with his job to New Mexico, she fell in love with her house in Grants. When Harry was transferred to Tucson, Arizona, she enjoyed living in the desert.
After Harry passed away Rose moved to Albany to be closer to family. For the last ten years, she lived at Timberview Care Center, where she made many friends. She was especially close to her granddaughter, Marie, who spent time with her daily while she was at Timberview. They spent time together painting and visiting.
Rose was a devout Catholic. She spent time as a Eucharistic minister. She made rosaries, giving them to those who were in need. She was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Parish in Albany.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Charles; and her husband, Harry.
She is survived by her six children; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
