November 25, 1934 — May 14, 2019
Ronald Gene Clifton, 84, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday.
He was born in Glendale, California to Ernest Lloyd and Phronia Pearl (Waid) Clifton.
He served in the United States Army in the 101st Air Borne, HQ Company, 1st Airborne Battle Group, and the 501st Infantry. He was inducted into the Army August 20, 1957 and was honorably discharged on August 19, 1963, as a SP4.
Ronald lived in Glendale/ Burbank., California until age 23. He lived in Northridge, California from 1960 to 1969, when he moved to Milwaukie and lived there until he moved to Bend in 1977. In 1984, he moved to Spokane, Washington returning to Milwaukie in 1988. He moved to Lebanon in 2008 and has lived there until now.
Ronald worked for Pacific Bell/ US West/ Qwest from 1953 to 1992, with a leave of absence for military service from 1957 - 1960. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Kiwanis.
He enjoyed basketball, softball, water skiing, hiking, running, cycling, drag racing, weight lifting and working out. He loved snow skiing and golfing, his longest endured sports.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Connie R. Clifton of Lebanon; children, Linda J. Hibler of Gladstone, Kathy R. Dunn of Marysville, Washington, Ronald A. Clifton of Lebanon, Dean W. Clifton of Spokane, Washington and Kelly R. Clifton of Salem; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela May Clifton; and brother, Stephen Clifton.
Viewing will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Final burial with military honors will follow at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Lebanon.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
