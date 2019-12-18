November 13, 1930 — December 14, 2019
Ronald Earl Coberly, 89, died Saturday, December 14, at his home in Lebanon.
He was born on November 13, 1930, in Portland, to Russell and Grace (Sears) Coberly.
On August 8, 1952, he married Ona Rogers in Portland. In March of 1961, they moved together to Lebanon, where Ronald worked and resided for the rest of his life.
Ronald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ona; daughter, Leslie; and his grandson Shawn.
Ronald is survived by his brother, Gary Coberly of Lebanon; son, Scott Coberly of Lebanon; daughters, Rona Hoerauf, Rosellen Coberly, Rebecca Coberly, and Molly McConnell and her husband James, all of Lebanon; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.