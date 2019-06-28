December 20, 1949 — June 19, 2019
Ronald Dean Harlin, 69, passed away at his home on June 19, 2019, surrounded by family.
Ron was born December 20, 1949 in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Scappoose, Oregon. He was the youngest of ten and known as “Dean” by friends and family alike. He lost both of his parents when he was just 15, and was taken in by his sister, Lillie Mae Bolen and her young family.
While Ron was attending college, he was introduced to Leona McIntosh by his brother, Ernie. They were married a year later, on March 20, 1970.
Ron became a teacher and took his first position in Redmond, Oregon. He taught the fourth and sixth grades there for five years, then transferred to a new school in Molalla, Oregon, where he taught several grades (sixth being his favorite). After thirty years of teaching, he retired at the age of 54 – but that wasn’t it for Ron!
Those who knew him well could tell you that, while he loved his students and teaching, his true passion came from sharing his faith. His relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was always the most important part of his life. He became a pastor and served at Albany First Evangelical Church for ten years. During that time, Ron had the privilege of baptizing his granddaughter, Calley, and officiating the marriage of his granddaughter, Christina. One of his greatest joys of his last days was meeting his first great-grandchild, Matthias Ronald Dean Shaffer, and dedicating him to the Lord.
Ron was involved with Gideons International for ten years, serving in different offices at state and local levels. He was well loved and will be missed by many.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, James and Laura Harlin; and by brothers, Jimmy Harlin, Marian Harlin, and Ernest Harlin.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Leona (McIntosh) Harlin; daughter, Cindy and husband, Dan Baker of Molalla, son, Jeremy Harlin and wife, Shawna of Adna, Washington; grandchildren, Trent Baker, Calley Baker, Kyler Baker, Christina Shaffer and husband, Dominic, Jessica Harlin and fiancé, Shayne Grossoehme, and Nathan Harlin; great-grandson, Matthias Ronald Dean Shaffer; siblings, Betty Lilley, Lillie Mae Bolen, Viola Hallet, Marjorie Millhouse, Lois Snyder, George David Harlin; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Oregon City Evangelical Church, 1024 Linn Avenue in Oregon City, 97045.
Please visit his website at www.lincolnmemorialpk.com and sign the register book.
