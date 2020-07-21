May 9, 1942 — July 7, 2020
Roger Meyer of Desert Hot Springs, California passed away on July 7, 2020 at 78 years of age. He was born in Morris, Minnesota on May 9, 1942 to Harold and Marie Meyer. After graduating high school in 1959 he proudly served in the US Navy for four years aboard the Aircraft Carrier Ticonderoga. When he returned to Minnesota he married Judie Baird in 1965. They moved to Lebanon, Oregon in 1967. He first worked as a meat cutter and later farmed in the area until 1999 when he took up trucking. He and Judie moved to Desert Hot Springs in 2007. Roger retired in 2008. Judie passed from cancer in 2010.
He and Madeline Bailey Johnson were married January 3, 2017. She survives as do his and Judie's children Tony (Darla) of Albany, Allen (Beth) of Scio, and Melanie Stevens of Lebanon, and eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Five siblings survive, Joyce Meyer of Winnetka, California, Ruthann Hufnagle (Donald) of Apple Valley, Minnesota, John Meyer (Lisa) of Holman, Wisconsin, Lynette Kluver (Robert) of Hastings, Minnesota and Richard (Connie) of Mojave Valley, Arizona. Also surviving are Madeline's daughters Shari (Michael) Druzbacky of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Laura (Mick) Taylor of Scappoose; four grandchildren; sisters-in-law Kathryn Weaver of Lebanon, Joan Rohde of Kearney, Nebraska, Connie Elliott of Orting, Washington, Beth Paich (Jack) of Valley Springs, California and brother-in-law Richard Bailey (Kelly) of Sublimity.
Roger had an infectious laugh and loved to tease. He loved dancing and music and flowers and had a special love for babies. He was a happy man when he was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Plans for a Memorial Service are pending. In lieu of flowers remembrances in his name may be made to a favorite charity.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.