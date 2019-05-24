May 27, 1946 — May 17, 2019
Roger H. Jory, 72 of Albany, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Roger was born May 27, 1946 in Albany to Lewis and Pearl Jory. He graduated from Albany Union High School.
He served in the Navy as a Naval Corpsman in Vietnam, and he met his wife, Loy in 1967 at the naval hospital in Oakland, California. They enjoyed nearly 35 years of marriage before her death.
He enjoyed car racing and fixing classic cars.
He is preceded in death by son, Benjamin W. Jory.
Roger is survived by his twin brother, Ronald Jory of Shelton, Washington; four kids, David R. Jory of Milpitas, California, Darrell C. Jory and his wife, Cristina of Salem, Oregon, Derrick B. Jory and his wife, Kathy of Albany, and his daughter, Michelle R. Jory of Salem, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Ann Jory of North Highlands, California; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
