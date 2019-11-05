June 10, 1949 — September 21, 2019
Roger Schliep, age 70, passed away on September 21, 2019, from injuries related to a fall.
Roger was born in Albany to Vivian and Chet Schliep. He grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1967.
During high school, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His final project was to refurbish the runway at Camp Adair into a go-cart track for young folks.
Roger's childhood in Albany was "Mayberry R.F.D." idyllic. His summers were spent working on Mr. Sam Eicher’s farm. Any opportunity to drive anything with a motor and big wheels was a bonus. His sister, Renée, and neighbor Claudia had to corroborate to stay ahead of his weekly antics ... BUT they eventually retaliated by hanging his pedal bike from a very tall driveway tree.
Roger received his BS degree in Electrical Engineering from OIT - Klamath Falls, OR, 1972. In between college breaks, he would drive Linn County dump trucks.
Family vacations to visit his 32 first cousins covered a lot of scenery. He loved the Oregon outdoors and spent many fun gatherings with the Cosler cousins camping at the High Cascade Lakes, Newport Beach, and Seaside, Oregon. His folks made many treks to Clay Center, Nebraska to visit Uncle Raymond Schliep's family and cousins AND to drive the farm tractors.
In 1972, he was accepted by Xerox Corporation as a tech service repair person and spent 35 years in the Eugene area. He especially enjoyed being chosen for specialized training in Rochester, New York, and Leesburg, Virginia. Roger was proud to be a part of the Eugene team with Jack H., Lorne B., Frank C., Don D., Lisa U., Lee L. (Roseburg), Dan B. (Portland), and Bert N. and Micky B. (Bend).
Some of his happiest hours were spent on the Alsea with his dad or fishing on his boat with Frank and Roland and Darryl H. on the Siuslaw River. Weekends waterskiing at Loon Lake with cousins and co-workers was another summer highlight. Lengthy motorcycle trips to faraway places such as Mt. Rushmore or the Northern Rockies were great sources of adventure. During hunting season, he and Micky B. liked to explore the Ft. Rock area in his '62 Jeep.
Roger was a man of boundless patience and a teacher at heart. He enjoyed teaching young people how to downhill ski at Willamette Pass, waterski at Fall Creek, and crab-pot catching in Winchester Bay.
Roger and JoAnn (Woolcott) were married for 33 years and together they were adventuresome homebodies. Their road journeys took them to Disneyworld, Banff, and Lake Louise on his Honda Goldwing.
Trips to Reno Air Races and to Death Valley with Bert and Helen were another grand adventure. They took garden tomatoes with them on their coastal RV trips to give away to fellow travelers. Roger was a quiet man, but forever kind, generous and always willing to lend a tool or a hand to anyone in need.
After his retirement, he and JoAnn took three Alaskan cruises. The zip line at Icy Strait, Alaska, was picture-postcard beautiful. Another post-retirement hobby was when he qualified to renew his private pilot license. Their favorite route was to fly on a sunny day from Eugene, north to Florence to view the Sea Lion Caves, on to Newport, east over Marys Peak, and home to Eugene. Our thanks to Gary, Dave and Mike at Eugene Flight Center.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his sister, Renée Winklmann (brother-in-law, Charlie), and nieces, Nan and Rika Winklmann, all of Firestone, Colorado.
At Roger's request, no formal services were held.
His wishes for remembrances would be to Meals on Wheels, or a hospice of your choice. His final act of a generous decision was to help benefit many people through tissue donation upon his death.
