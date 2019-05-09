March 15, 1939 — May 2, 2019
Roger Rietz, 80, died Thursday, May 2, 2019.
He was born March 15, 1939 in Albany to Herbert and Lillian (Sperling) Rietz.
His father passed away a short time before Roger graduated from Albany Union High School in 1957. He moved to Eugene with his mother for a while and went to broadcasting school.
He worked for Wah Chang before he got a job working at the Albany post office, where he worked from 1959 until 1992.
Roger married Sandra Houser in Albany on April 7, 1973.
After he retired from the post office, he went back to work at Wah Chang in their mailroom, retiring in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sandra; sister, Virginia Marshall; brother, Herbert Rietz, Jr; sons, Corey and Steve; daughter, Julie Gilbertson; and five grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. on May 15, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to your favorite charity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.