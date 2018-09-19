December 21, 1958 – September 9, 2018
Rodrick “Rod” Rogers passed away September 9, 2018, in Portland, Oregon.
Rod was born in Albany on December 21, 1958, to Norman and Mary Jane Rogers. Rod enjoyed the world of magic, traveling around the U.S. and internationally, and was a steel worker for ATI Oremet for over 30 years.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Malcolm Rogers, and sister, Sharon McChesney.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, at Willamette Memorial Cemetery in Millersburg, Oregon.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Albany or the Safe Haven Humane Society. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.