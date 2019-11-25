Roberta Marie Harding was born in Missoula, Montana.
She was living in Tacoma, Washington, when her first son Joel was born in 1943. Her second son Harold was born in Bozeman, Montana, in 1948. A third son was born in 1945 and died the second day of his life.
The family lived in Bozeman, Montana; Spokane, Washington; Port Ludlow, Washington; and Albany, Oregon.
Harold finished his career as an electrical engineer in Spokane. Roberta lived her life, knowing and trusting God and loving her family. The family worked together at Port Ludlow. They then moved to Albany where Roberta finished out a long life of 95 years. She was much appreciated at the Albany Presbyterian Church and found God there.
