March 11, 1933 — May 22, 2019
Robert Curteman, loving husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019. He was born to Robert V and Maxine in Borger Texas during the Great Depression and dust bowl. He joined older sisters Pearlie Mae and Rose Marie. The family moved to Oregon when Robert was ten and settled in the Hood River area.
As a young man Robert had various jobs including telephone lineman, spotter for The Dallas dam project, and shipyard welder. He later became a dealer for The Oregonian and subsequently The Salem Statesman. He also owned and operated Curt’s Home Repair. His favorite job however was driving taxi and loved telling stories about his many adventures.
He met Marilyn Collins at church and was immediately smitten with the pastor’s daughter. They were married in 1956 and raised their three boys Alan, Ron and Eric in Corvallis.
He was predeceased by his sister Pearlie Mae; brother Donald and grandson Nathaniel. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; sons Alan (Connie); Ron (Nadine); Eric (Tina) and 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
