June 10, 1951 — February 20, 2019
Robert (“Bob”) Riley Seegmueller, 67, passed away on February 20, at his home in Auburn, Washington.
Robert was born in Hays, Kansas on June 10, 1951. His parents, Elmer (“Bud”) and Carolyn, moved their family from Kansas to Corvallis in 1961. Robert attended Garfield Elementary School, Highland View Junior High School and Corvallis High School (CHS), where he participated in football and wrestling. He graduated from CHS in 1969.
After graduation, he went on to attend Oregon State University, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering (ME) in 1978. His ME degree took him to Yakima. After eight years in Yakima, Boeing recruited Robert and he took a position with the company, where, over the course of 31 years, he worked on several military projects, including the AWACS and the F-22 program. He retired from Boeing in 2016.
Robert is survived by his wife, Donna; his two sons, Adam and Mark; his two sisters, Linda Lakey and Nancy Bierek; and several nephews.
