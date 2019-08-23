November 30, 1960 — August 13, 2019
Robert Lee Earls passed away peacefully at his home in Poland, Maine on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Robert moved to Maine from Lebanon in 1998 to keep his sister, Linda Earls company.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors and animals and his beloved puppy Cree was at his side when he passed.
Robert graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1979 and technical college in Phoenix, Arizona in 1980. Robert had a love of all things mechanical and spent his life keeping engines in top working order.
Robert was a proud member of the Lebanon post of the Army National Guard from approximately 1982 to 1991 where he helped keep the military vehicles in ship shape.
Robert is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Earls of Augusta, Maine; his sisters, Linda Earls of Augusta and Georgia Branson of Lewiston, Idaho.
Robert's grandparents; father, James W Earls (Jim); and brother, James A Earls (Jimmie) preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memoriam to the American Legion Post 51 in Lebanon.
No services are planned at this time.
