April 4, 1929 — November 28, 2018
Robert (Bob) Lee Addington, 89, recently from Lebanon, passed away Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018.
He was born in Nowata, Oklahoma to Walter Henry and Nora Edith (Smalley) Addington.
He moved with his family in 1936 to Terrebonne, to Albany in 1953, and he married Beverly (Andrews) on May 10, 1953, then moved to Eugene in 1957, Union in 1973, Roseville, California in 1981 and then on to Yoncalla in 1995, and finally to Lebanon in 2018.
Bob was an electrician for the SP railroad. He also was a TV tech and salesman from 1972 - 1980 in La Grande, Union and Redmond.
Bob kept his faith in God and was a member with the Church of God, Anderson, Indiana denomination.
Bob enjoyed archery and rifle hunting for deer and elk, reloading ammunition, target shooting, fishing, gardening and card games. He was a great repair handyman. He loved traveling and camping in Oregon with family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly of Lebanon; children, Doresa Lanette Powell of Sheridian, Shanda (Steven) Vojnovich of Lebanon, Brian (Phuong) Addington of Front Royal, Virginia, Darren (Lori) Addington of Antelope, California; sister, Betty Davis of Bend; brother, Gene Addington of Albany; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family that preceded him in death was his sister, Rosie Fuston in 2002; brothers, Roy Addington in 2010, George Addington in 2017; and great-granddaughter, Hayden Addington in 2013.
Memorial Contributions can be made in his name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House of Albany.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.