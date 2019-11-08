February 20, 1931 — October 11, 2019
On October 11, 2019, Robert James Heins (Bob) of Chico, California, passed away at the age of 88.
Bob was born on February 20, 1931 in Winlock, Washington to Ralph and Martha Heins. The family moved to Albany shortly after.
Bob was an avid and enthusiastic sports fan. He loved and played basketball, football, track and field, and swimming since he was young. He was a league bowler at Albany Lanes. There wasn’t a sport he didn’t like. He enjoyed going to the US Olympic Trials in Track and Field at Hayward Field and he was a season ticket holder of the Portland Trailblazers.
He was a plastering contractor for many years which, in the 1980’s, took him to Portland, Anchorage, and Sacramento where he resided for some years before retiring to Paradise, California to be near his daughter, Julie McMurdie, and her family. His eyes would really light up when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren would come to visit him and his lovely bride of 64 years. They truly were in Paradise.
Bob and Barbara owned Westy’s Drive-In Restaurant in 1967 then remodeled in 1976 into the Food Mill Family Restaurant where all of his children worked at one time or another. The taco salads were a local favorite.
Bob was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Barbara Heins (Dow); his youngest son, Stephen; brothers, Dan and Richard; and parents, Ralph and Martha.
Survivors are his brother, Paul; sisters, Carolyn and Charlotte; sons, Larry and David; daughter, Julie McMurdie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be remembered by his enthusiasm for competition and his love for his grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
