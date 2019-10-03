January 23, 1947 — September 29, 2019
Bob was born on January 23, 1947, to Robert and Annette (Meyer) McGuire in Colfax, Washington. Bob grew up in Pullman, Yakima and Bothell, Washington, and graduated from Bothell High School in 1965.
Bob served in the US Navy from 1965 through 1969 and served three WESTPAC tours in Vietnam. He was on the USS Taylor (DD-468) and then transferred to the USS Benjamin Stoddert (DDG-22).
Bob met his wife, Anne (McCoy), in Waikiki, Hawaii and were married in 1967. Bob and Anne moved to the mainland in 1970, where they lived in Seattle, Washington, briefly before moving to Portland, Oregon. Bob attended Mt. Hood Community College, where he studied Funeral Directing and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Science in 1972.
After college, he worked at Finley’s Funeral Home in Portland until December 1973. He then worked at Smith Calloway Funeral Home in The Dalles, Oregon, until May 1974. Bob and Anne then moved and settled in Lebanon in 1974. Bob worked as a Funeral Director at Houston Funeral Home from 1974 to 1978.
He worked for JAC contracting from 1978 to 1979. He then started his own company of Bob McGuire Painting and worked from 1979 to 1993. He was an insurance agent at Rhodes-Warden Insurance from 1993 to 1998. He took a year off work before he started working as a bus driver for Corvallis Public Schools and Corvallis Transit from 1999 to 2015, when he retired.
Bob and Anne raised their two children in Lebanon. He was a devoted father and very active in supporting them in their sports. He enjoyed spending time with his family while camping, hiking and fishing. He was active in his community as well by serving as the president of the Kiwanis in the 1980s, president of Men’s Club at Pineway Golf Course in the 1980s and member of the Lebanon Elks lodge. He did stats for Lebanon Warrior football team from 1994 to 1996.
Bob will be remembered by all for his sense of humor and ability to make everyone laugh. Bob touched a lot of lives throughout his life and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Eric Chatman of Redmond, Washington; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Erica McGuire of Lebanon; granddaughters, Paige McGuire and Amara Chatman; parents, Robert and Annette of Seattle, Washington; brother, John (Tracie) McGuire of Sun City, Arizona; sister, PJ (Leslie) McGuire of Bellingham, Washington; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life.
Memorial donations may be sent to Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
