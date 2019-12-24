December 14, 1935 — December 9, 2019
Robert “Bob” R. Guggisberg passed away on December 9, 2019, five days before turning 84. He was surrounded by family and staff at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, from complications of a stroke and dementia.
Bob was born on December 14, 1935, to Frank “Charles” Guggisberg and Margaret (Mostachetti) Guggisberg and grew up in the Lebanon area, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1954. Upon graduation he and several classmates entered the Air Force where he spent time in Okinawa, Japan and Texas. After four years he bought a Dairy Queen in Springfield and met and married Patricia A. (Schmidt) Guggisberg on June 14, 1959. Within 3 years he and Pat had three daughters, Tammy (Chris) Small of Pullman, Washington; Vicki (John) Hoiseth of Albany; and Angie (Brad) Jordan of Albany. Bob and family moved to Albany in 1963. He worked for Western Beverage and was known as the “Bud Man” by many. He retired from Fore’s Shop N Kart as the receiving clerk. He spent his retirement years driving for Meals on Wheels and Dial-A-Ride. He enjoyed golfing and going to the casino, taking drives to the coast, and fishing on Clear Lake.
“Guggy” to many, he maintained a smile and sense of humor even after his diagnosis with dementia. He was the most gentle and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend you could ever have and will be greatly missed.
He lost Pat, the love of his life, in December 2004, and looked forward to meeting her again. We all are so happy you are with her once again. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Elaine Beck, and brother-in-law Gene Beck.
Besides his three daughters, he is survived by one grandson and five granddaughters: Nick (Harmony) Hoiseth, Katie (Kevin) Heim, Samantha Jordan, Mackenzie (Colby) Prince, Amy (Miles) Matsen, and Emily (Raymond) Atkins. He is also survived by six great-granddaughters: Reagan Heim, Evelyn Heim, Lydia Prince, Malea Prince, Riley Hoiseth, and Vail Atkins. He also has twin great-granddaughters due in March 2020. As you can see, he was surrounded by girls and loved it! He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Special thanks to the staff and residents of Alpha 1 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, especially Christy, Evans, Maria, and Alex. We know there are many more and apologize for not listing everyone’s names. You all cared and loved our dad like he was your own.
A celebration of life will be held at Yellow Gold Farm, 36040 Tennessee Rd SE, Albany, Oregon on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with remembrance remarks at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be made in Bob’s name to Meals on Wheels, Dial-A-Ride, or the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
