May 10, 1926 — February 8, 2019
Robert (Bob) Lynn passed away on February 8, 2019.
Bob was a photojournalist who retired from The Corvallis Gazette Times in 1989.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel in 1992; and his second wife, Joyce in 2018.
He is survived by his four children, Douglas (Carol) Lynn of Arizona, Dennis (Teya) Lynn of Hillsboro, Drenda Pitman of Olympia, Washington and Dana (Cal) Brooks of Albany.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 25, 2019 at the IOOF Hall in Lebanon.
