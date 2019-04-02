July 13, 1930 — March 16, 2019
Robert “Bob” L. Newton, a beloved member of the Corvallis community, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019.
Born to Alma and Noble “Tut” Newton on July 13, 1930, Bob graduated in 1948 from Corvallis High School, where he was the captain of the football team. He then attended Oregon State College, now Oregon State University, was in the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and graduated in 1952 with a degree in business.
After college, Bob entered the Air Force, where he was commissioned as lieutenant and was the head of food service at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. He later moved to Portland and began working for Sears in sales.
While in Portland, Bob met Priscilla “Pat” Liechti on a blind date. They were married in 1956 and decided to return to Corvallis to raise a family. Bob worked for his father’s business in Philomath until he gained the position of club manager and secretary of the Moose Lodge. After six years there, he began working for Mutual Produce. Additionally, he held multiple positions at OSU Federal Credit Union including secretary and president. Ultimately, Bob became an accountant for Oregon State University and retired in 1993 as the Director of Business Affairs.
Bob maintained a wide variety of hobbies and interests throughout his life, some of which included the OSU Beavers, gardening, the preservation of local historical structures, the arts, and fishing. As an active OSU Beaver supporter, Bob regularly attended the OSU symphony’s concerts with his wife Pat, was a season ticket holder for the football games as well as a wrestling booster for over forty years. Bob and Pat traveled to many OSU wrestling events and Pac-8 and Pac-10 conferences throughout the years.
Bob had his fingers in so many clubs and societies throughout Oregon. He was passionate about preserving Corvallis’ historic structures, including Corvallis High School, the downtown bridge, the Whiteside Theatere and more. Bob served as the treasurer on the committee to save and restore the Whiteside Theatre, and established the December kids’ free movie program. He received the first Whiteside Theatre Foundation Award for Distinguished Service. He was also a member of the Benton County Historic Museum, contributing items to the collection and money for the new downtown location. He was a member of the Arts Center in Corvallis, and volunteered for years at the annual Fall Festival. He was a member of the Bonsai Society, maintaining trees older than his children, and a member of the Willamette Ceramics Guild. His interest in ceramics stemmed from wanting to create pots for his Bonsai trees. He was a member of the Corvallis Fuchsia society, where he is recognized as the breeder of the variety “Estelle Marie (1973).” His homemade wine, especially the marionberry wine he made from his own berries, was often enjoyed by family and friends.
Bob was an avid fisherman, and especially enjoyed fishing in the Little Nestucca River and on the shore at Pacific City, Oregon, where he spent much of his time after retirement. Luckily, he lived very close to multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was a familiar face at all of their band concerts, sporting events, birthday parties and more. He would take them to the coast, teach them how to fish, play games, and to always have ice cream. On any nice day you could find him listening to his radio and tending to his vast garden.
Bob’s friendly smile and wave will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A private family ceremony was held in Pacific City on March 24.
Bob is survived by his wife, Priscilla “Pat” Newton; daughters, Diane Johnson (Dale) and Nancy Hendrickson (Mike); son, John Newton (Thuy); grandchildren, Nicki Volz (Mike), Sonja Gomez (Felipe), Lindsay Farrimond (Jason), Alex Hendrickson (Mailene), Marisa Hendrickson, Ryan Newton, Ellie Newton; great-grandchildren, David and Matthew Volz, Addie Gomez, Brody and Bristol Farrimond and sister Donna Jones (Cecil) and niece, Paula Jones.
McHenry Funeral Home handled services.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Whiteside Theatre Foundation, https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/donate.html.
