November 30, 1960 — April 15, 2019
Ricky Dean Brady, age 58, passed into the hands of God on April 15, 2019 after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.
We are grateful that he spent most of his life doing exactly what he wanted, which was a great deal. He was funny, smart, kind, compassionate and loyal. He loved more than anything to spend time with his family. His was a life well-lived. We won many battles, his spirit never wavered, but sadly, we lost our war.
Rick, otherwise known as Papa Rick, was devoted to his grandchildren. He was adopting a new one every chance he got. His positive spirit was a role model to many and he will be deeply missed.
For the last twenty years, Rick was a drug and alcohol counselor for Emergence, forever touching the lives of so many.
Even though faced with battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he still pressed forward with courage and faith. Always laughing, making jokes and usually with a smile on his face stating, “We got this.”
Those left to cherish his memories include Kelly Noble, his partner of 20 years; daughter, Kayla Brady, partner, Cody Padilla and grandchildren, McKayla and David; stepsons, Joshua Noble, wife, Sarah and grandchildren, Jayden and Shaylynn and Justin Noble and granddaughter, Rayann.
A celebration of life will be held on July 6, 2019 at the family home. Friends and family are welcome to stop by throughout the day to share their memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.