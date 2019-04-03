September 17, 1948 — February 25, 2019

Richard “Lee” Stults, 70, passed away on February 25, 2019.

He was born to Richard L. Stults and Thelma W. Harris.

Lee joined the Army at the age of 18 and served in Vietnam until 1970. Lee was awarded the Silver Star for his actions.

Lee’s service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 5 at the Albany American Legion Post 10.

