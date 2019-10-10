August 20, 1924 — October 3, 2019
Richard Cuyler “Dick” Lovett, 95, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, October 3 at the Oregon Veterans Home.
Richard was born on August 20, 1924 in Los Angeles, California.
He married Ginnie DeHoog in May 1954. They had their only child, Jody in June 1957. The family moved to Oregon in 1961 and settled on a small farm in the North Albany area, where they lived for over 50 years.
Richard was a World War II veteran and served with the Americal Division, 182nd Infantry, Anti-Tank Company in the Pacific Theater. He fought in five major battles and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was a member of the initial occupation force in to Japan at war’s end.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginnie in 2009 and his daughter, Jody in 2014.
He is survived by his son-in-law; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Palestine Cemetery in Albany.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
