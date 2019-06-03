June 17, 1940 — May 26, 2019
Richard (Butch, Red) A. Kinkade, beloved husband and father, died on May 26, 2019 at Baxter Medical Hospital in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Richard married the love of his life, Donie K. Thurber, on September 25, 1981. They were always together, side by side, until he took his last breath.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Hazel Kinkade; his daughter, Lori Kinkade; and his son, Gordon (Corky) Groshong.
He is survived by his brother, Jessie O. Kinkade and Charlotte Kinkade. In addition, he is survived by his loving children, Debra Bailey, Johnny Kinkade, Patti Werner, Gloria Burnette, Lynette Burns, Toni Kuntz and Sherilynn Thurber. He had many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also left behind many other loving family and friends.
Richard was very proud to have served with honor in the US Navy on the USS Oriskany Aircraft Carrier.
He had worked most of his life in the wood products industry in Oregon. In 1998, he retired and moved to Colorado. In 2006, he moved to Pocahontas, Arkansas where he helped to take care of his in-laws until they passed away in 2008.
Richard was one of a kind, he had a good heart and would help anyone in need. He was quiet, witty, funny, and loving.
Richard was a member of the Birdell Church of Christ on Hwy 62W Pocahontas, AR 72455. This is where we will be honoring his life well lived at 3 p.m. on his birthday, June 17. 2019. He would have been 79 years old.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.
