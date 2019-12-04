February 1, 1936 — November 21, 2019
Reverend Kenneth W. Weygandt passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. He slipped into eternity and into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, eagerly anticipating embracing his son Viktor, grandson Jesse and great granddaughter, Aspen, and all his friends and loved ones who went before.
Ken was born February 1, 1936, in Portland, Oregon, to Henry Pierce and Maude Edith Weygandt. He was the youngest in his family, joining his brother, Glen and sisters, Edna and Thelma (“Red”). He spent his early years in Aloha and later, in Newport, where he resided until his junior year. The family relocated to White Salmon, Washington, where he graduated from Columbia High School in 1954.
He married the love of his life, Jean Lillian Blake, on June 4, 1955. They pledged their love in a double wedding ceremony with Jean’s twin sister, Carol, who married his brother, Glen. Ken and Jean were happily married for 64 years. With God as their guide, they exemplified what a healthy, loving, lifetime commitment should be. Ken loved Jean steadfastly and faithfully all the years of their life together. He was a loving and devoted father and his children never once doubted his love for them. He always said his greatest goals in life were to help ensure the spiritual salvation of his family and to give his wife a happy and comfortable life. He leaves a legacy of loyalty, service, faithfulness, generosity and love of God.
Ken was an avid sportsman throughout his life. He played football in high school as a defensive tackle and offensive guard. Later he played church league softball for several years and he always enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, and football in particular, rooting for both the Ducks and the Beavers. He loved to fish, especially with his sons, and made an art of smoking his catch. He enjoyed the game of golf and played it most of his life. His favorite pastimes included playing cards, board, and dice games with friends and family and as an ardent reader; he always relished a good book. He was very sociable, had a witty sense of humor, and enjoyed engaging in conversation and good-natured debate. In addition, he and Jean loved to travel and were blessed to be able to tour the Holy Land of Israel together. They realized a lifetime dream on their 50th anniversary with a trip to Europe.
Ken worked a variety of jobs in his lifetime. As a young man he worked as a “soda jerk," door-to-door salesman, lube mechanic, and in construction, helping to build the Dales Dam. Eventually he settled into the grocery business working for Safeway Stores Inc. for 23 years, finishing that career as the Albany store Produce Manager.
At the age of 46 God called him into full time ministry. He became a licensed, ordained minister in the Assemblies of God. He served as an Associate Pastor at New Life Center, Albany, Oregon, for 10 years. He was blessed to be a part of the team that helped to bring to fruition the dream of starting Teen Challenge of Oregon with the mission of assisting those seeking help to overcome life controlling addictions. Ken and Jean spent a year itinerating all over the state for Teen Challenge of Oregon. Their son, Viktor, joined the team becoming the Men’s Director of the Teen Challenge center in Lebanon until his death in 1984.
Eventually, Ken went back to his roots at New Life Center and served as the Senior Ministries Pastor there. He then became the Pastor at the Alsea Assembly of God for several years and then served for five years as the Pastor of the Brownsville, Oregon, Assembly of God church. After his retirement, he was called on to Pastor the historic Brownsville Presbyterian Church until it eventually closed. Following that, Ken and Jean hosted a small church gathering in their home. In addition, Ken served as a mentor, discipleship leader and counselor to many in his retirement years. He especially enjoyed working with the men at Teen Challenge.
He and Jean served side by side, tirelessly pursuing their love of Jesus Christ in whatever capacity they could, their lives always demonstrating the love of the Lord. Their home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay and everyone was always welcome at their table. They were never rich, but what they had, they gave away with unmatched generosity. Ken’s greatest desire was to see people come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ as their Savior and worked toward that goal until his death.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Weygandt of Brownsville; son, Larry (Charlene) Weygandt of Albany; daughter, Deanne Gray (Robert) of Salem; son, Steve (Dateria) Weygandt of Albany; and son, Ken (Christina) Weygandt of Lebanon. Also, his grandchildren: Melissa Stauble, Kelli (Jeff) Millikan, Anthony (Andrea) Gray, Becky (Eric) Nicolarsen, Jade (Andrew) Buckle, Jacob DeLoe, Colton Weygandt and Athena Miller. He was fortunate to see the birth of his great-grandchildren, Adrian and Kaitlyn Gray, Piper Fishell, Evelyn, Isaac and Elijah Gray, Jensina Buckle, and Alana Nicolarsen. He was preceded in death by son, Viktor Weygandt, grandson, Jesse Gray and great granddaughter, Aspen Buckle.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany for their compassion and kindness during the last days of Ken’s life.
All are welcome to a memorial service, celebrating the life of this remarkable man at Teen Challenge of Oregon, 31700 Fayetteville Drive, Shedd, Oregon, at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14. The family requests any contributions in Ken’s name be to Teen Challenge or The Gideons International.
