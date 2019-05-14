Reiner D. Bohlen

March 17, 1935 — May 8, 2019
Reiner David Bohlen Sr., 84, of Albany, went to his heavenly home on May 8, 2019, succumbing to a rare form of blood cancer.
He leaves behind Libby, his beloved wife of 58 years, and children; son, Reiner Jr., wife Stephanie, and children Quinn and Esme; Whitney Dineen, husband Jimmy, and daughters, Anna and Faith; and daughter, Susannah Bohlen.
He joins his first child, Christopher, in heaven.
This beautiful soul will be desperately missed, yet was surely welcomed home with much joy and celebration by his family and friends that have passed before him.
