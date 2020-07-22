Red Grissom
November 30, 1935 – April 3, 2020

Red Grissom, 84, passed away April 3, 2020. Herbert was born November 30, 1935 in Cove, Arkansas, to James and Myrtle Grissom.

He served in the United States Marine Corp.

He is survived by brother, Stephen and Elizabeth Grissom of Lebanon and many nieces and nephews. He was laid to rest in Artesia, New Mexico.

