January 4, 1942 — December 16, 2018
Raymond Eugene Jordan, 76, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday.
He was born in Witter, Arkansas, to Virgie Hazel Jordan. He grew up in Arkansas.
Raymond served in the United States Marines from 1959 to 1962. After the Marines, he moved to Oregon in the 1970s and worked at the Champion Mill in Lebanon.
On February 28, 1992, he married Suzi Thill in Lebanon. He then worked for Willamette Industries Foster division for 28 years.
He loved hunting, fishing, dirt track racing, engine building, welding and fabrication.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Suzi of Sweet Home; children, Kimberly (Calvin) Clarke of Tempe, Arizona, and Matthew (Brandy) Jordan of Sweet Home; mother, Virgie Murphy of Fayetteville, Arkansas; sisters, Patty (Jack) Herring of Lexington, North Carolina and Judy (Dan) Morgan of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and two grandchildren.
Raymond’s family will have a celebration later.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.