April 23, 1933 — June 25, 2019
With tearful eyes we watched him suffer, and although we loved him dearly we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, and with hard working hands puts to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us. He only takes the best.
Raymond Carl Nendel, Sr passed away peacefully in his Albany home, with family at his side.
He met his wife, Carol (Cornutt) while attending high school. Ray and Carol and their family settled in Waldport, Oregon. Ray worked in the woods as a logger until his late 60s and then in a local garden nursery until he retired in his 70’s.
Ray moved to Albany to live with his daughter and family when his wife, Carol died in 2011. He devoted most of his time working in the garden, was an avid reader, loved watching sports, and spending time with his family.
Ray is survived by daughter, Debbra Tatum, (husband, Bob); son, Raymond Jr.(wife Linda); grandchildren, Brooklynn Theodoroff (husband, TJ), Stanton Kittel; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lela Hamar; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 at 41685 Clark Smith Drive, Lacomb, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cancer charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.demossdurdan.com.
