July 23, 1942 — April 21, 2019
Randi Baker passed away on April 21 from a long battle with cancer.
She was born July 23, 1942 in Lebanon, Oregon to Rollie and Celestia Shaw. Randi attended Queen Anne School until the third grade and moved to California for grades fourth through tenth grades. She returned to Lebanon High School for her junior and senior year, met Larry and graduated in 1960.
After high school, she worked for Allstate Insurance. She and Larry were married on March 25, 1962. While Larry was in the military, they lived in Klamath Falls and Montana. She and their children returned to Lebanon while he was stationed abroad. Upon his return, they made their permanent home on Shady Oak Lane.
She held many jobs — secretary, dental hygienist, and retired from Lebanon High School as a library assistant. She then returned to school to get her license to be an x-ray technologist and worked for Samaritan Health Orthopedic Clinic.
She is survived by her children, Alan Baker, Julie Gerig, and Kelly Baker, all of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Brown; brothers, Lonnie Shaw and Buddy Shaw; and grandchild, Eli Gerig.
She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She loved to paint and painted throughout her life. Randi was a member of the Linn County Art Guild in Lebanon. She was an award winning artist. Larry and Randi also enjoyed square dancing and are members of the Lebanon Square Circlers.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on May 11, 2019 at the Lebanon Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 150 South 8th. The family also desires to have a celebration of life from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 23 at the River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway Lebanon.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Linn County Art Guild or Evergreen Hospice.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.