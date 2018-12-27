April 26, 1931 — December 20, 2018
Ramona Myrle Slocum was born on April 26, 1931 in Bison, South Dakota to Joe and Edith Meink.
She married Bud Slocum on June 4, 1949 in Reno, Nevada.
She was a dedicated member of CPI. She loved her family and friends and was always full of laughter. She loved with passion and was strong in her convictions. She lived life and shared it with everyone she knew.
Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Bud Slocum; and son, Danny Slocum.
Ramona died on December 20, 2018 in Corvallis.
She is survived by her son, Myrle Glenn Slocum and wife, Janice; and grandchildren, Stacey Glenn Slocum and Tonya, Angelina Plomey and husband, Dusty, Harley Slocum, Clifton Slocum; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at McHenry Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at the Elks Lodge on 9th Street in Corvallis.
